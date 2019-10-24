Wake County deputies donate to group that helps abused, sexually assaulted women

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Law enforcement regularly helps domestic violence victims while responding to calls, but Wednesday they went above their job requirements.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office collected toiletries and cleaning products to bring to InterAct.

InterAct provides emergency shelter and services for women who’ve been abused and sexually assaulted.

A police lieutenant said she saw InterAct post a list of urgent needs on social media.

She then got her fellow law enforcement members to start collecting them over the past month.

Wednesday, they delivered them to the very grateful organization.

“To see you give back to victims of domestic violence in this kind of way, it’s really pretty stunning and we’re so grateful,” said Leigh Duque, the executive director of InterAct.



InterAct officials said that it was especially great to see the donations arrive during domestic violence awareness month.

