NEW HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Some say there’s nothing quite like being at the lake during the Fourth of July weekend.

“We want to make sure everyone is safe out here, we want to make sure they have a good time, and that everyone goes home in the evenings,” said Lt. Steve Stell with the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office said their deputies partner with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission.

Both Stell and Sgt. Chris Main with the Patrol Division’s boat team were at Harris Lake on Saturday during the celebratory weekend to make sure boaters stayed safe and informed.

“This weekend, you have a lot of people who are new to boating and want to experience this stuff and showing up with new boats,” Stell said. “We ride along and try to help people. If we someone in distress, we always go talk with them.”

After receiving a grant, Stell said the team formed about three years ago when more people were buying boats and heading to North Carolina’s lakes during the pandemic. He said the goal was to help patrol our lakes and prevent drownings.

Lake-goers said the holiday weekends typically bring the most crowds where anything can happen.

“It’s meant to be fun, but it can be dangerous and unfortunately in this line of work we’ve seen the worst of the worst,” said Main.

In addition to making sure families come to the lake prepared, deputies also said they’re making sure people have their boats registered, their equipment operating safely, that kids 13 years and younger have life jackets while the boat is moving, and that people are being responsible.

“Alcohol is not illegal out here, so the biggest thing is they’re going to be in the hot sun. They’re drinking alcohol, it gets to you, you don’t feel it as quick, and you can easily get impaired very quickly in the sun,” Stell said.

Both Stell and Main said they have seen the number of drownings decrease since the unit’s first year of operation, but they also remind families to always be alert and safety aware. Stell said boater safety and swim lessons are always recommended.

He added, “One of the most important things I can say about this day is, family-wise, keep an eye on your kids. It takes about a second and they’re gone.”