3 men sought after firing numerous shots at Wake County deputies near Zebulon

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are still hunting for three men after they fired various rifles and handguns at deputies in Wake County near Zebulon Sunday night.

The incident was reported around 7:25 p.m. in an area just northeast of Zebulon, according to Wake County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Eric Curry.

Three men were seen firing rounds from just inside the woodline in the area near Plantation Glen Drive, Curry said.

At least two deputies came under fire and asked the men to drop their weapons and stop firing.

However, the men refused. Instead of firing back, deputies called in reinforcements and set up a perimeter to surround the trio, Curry said.

The men later vanished and a search is underway for the gunmen, according to Curry.

Officers with night vision equipment and K-9 units are in the area conducting a search. Many shell casings were found in the area from rifles and handguns, Curry said.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol and Zebulon police have responded to the area with Wake County deputies to search for the suspects, Curry said.

No deputies were injured.

