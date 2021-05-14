Wake County deputies investigate death after reported shooting near Fuquay-Varina

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County deputies are conducting a death investigation after a shooting was reported just outside Fuquay-Varina Friday night, officials said.

The incident was reported just after 9:35 p.m. at 736 Country Meadow Road, which is in a neighborhood just off Wagstaff Road near Bridlemine Drive.

Wake County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Eric Curry confirmed that deputies reponded to the location for a reported shooting. Curry later said that deputies are investigating a death.

The area is just southwest of Fuquay-Varina.

No other information was released by authorities.