Woman dead, suspect injured in shooting along road near Garner, officials say

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting along U.S. 70 near Garner on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The shooting was reported around 4:15 p.m. along U.S. 70 Business near Auburn Knightdale Road and Raynor Road, just east of Garner.

Wake County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Eric Curry said a woman, 24, was found deceased in the road when police arrived.

Curry said a witness told deputies she heard gunshots coming from a burgundy SUV stopped at the intersection.

The witness said a woman was then pushed or jumped from the vehicle. The woman was suffering from gunshot wounds.

Immediately following the incident, deputies said the shooting suspect in the SUV drove east before losing control and crashing into a median.

The suspect, a 28-year-old man, also was injured from a gunshot wound and was rushed to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, deputies said.

Wake County officials later said the man’s gunshot wound was self-inflicted, but would not provide any other details.

U.S. 70 Business was closed in both directions at Auburn Knightdale Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

