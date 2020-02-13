RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating reports of a shooting at Poole Road.
At this time deputies have not released many details surrounding the shooting. There is no word on victims or suspects.
CBS 17 has a crew at the scene working to find out more.
This story will be updated.
- Wake County deputies investigating reported shooting on Poole Road
- Knightdale Police Department honored for Special Olympics fundraising
- Man offers $25,000 to anyone who can find him a girlfriend
- Judge tosses out Silent Sam deal, statue could return to UNC’s campus
- ‘Stopped dead in his tracks:’ Arizona toddler in awe when he saw inclusive Target ad with boy in wheelchair
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now