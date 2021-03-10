Wake County deputies investigating suspicious death after coworker finds man dead at his home

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County deputies are investigating a suspicious death after a man didn’t show up for work and his coworker found him dead at his home.

Deputies responded to a code blue, which is for a deceased person, around 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Wake County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Eric Curry said the man, who has not yet been identified, was described as a reliable employee. When he didn’t show up for work Wednesday morning, a coworker thought it was odd. The coworker went to his house along the 5700 block of Arrowood Lane and found him dead.

Curry said that an investigation began due to what deputies found on scene, but didn’t provide any further details. The case is currently described as a death investigation.

Curry said the man was not known to authorities.