RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County deputies said they are looking for an inmate who escaped from custody while at a hospital Tuesday night.

Zaire Mclean (Wake County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the sheriff’s office, inmate Zaire Mclean escaped from WakeMed’s Raleigh Campus on New Bern Avenue at about 8:32 p.m.

Deputies said Mclean is wearing an orange jumpsuit and had handcuffs on.

Deputies said they’re searching for him in the area around Milburnie Road.

Residents in the area are asked to stay inside, lock their doors and call 911 if they see or hear anything unusual.

By 11:19 p.m., law enforcement searching for Mclean established a presence at an apartment complex near Calumet Drive.

Law enforcement at apartment complex near Calumet Drive (Gilat Melamed/CBS 17)

According to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, Mclean was arrested Monday for larceny of a firearm and possession of a firearm by felon.

Sheriff’s Office records show Mclean had a court date on Tuesday, where he received no bond.

A WCSO spokesperson told CBS 17 Mclean was transported to the hospital Tuesday, however, the reason for his visit could not be disclosed because of patient confidentiality.

