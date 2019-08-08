Wake County school resource officers prepare for active-shooter situations

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County deputies who serve as school-resource officers spent Thursday plotting how to respond to active shooters, how to assess a scene, and when to move in and fire.

“Not if, but when is it going to be us?” asked Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker.

Deputies first went through the procedure without live ammunition.

“They are willing to put themselves out on a hot day like today and to become trained so that, should we ever have to have a situation, they have already simulated it so many times that it’s natural for them to go in and take care of the situation,” said Johnston Community College President David Johnson.

Johnston Community College has what’s considered one of the best training facilities in North Carolina. It was built with private donations, including a $250,000 gift from a local family.

“We’re always open for becoming a regional kind of facility for our state and that brings some efficiencies to the training, as well,” said Johnson.

Baker said Thursday’s training was scheduled before the country’s recent mass shootings, but the incidents do add to the urgency.

“Wherever our officers are, where there work assignment is, we want to prepare them to respond in that environment,” said Baker.

