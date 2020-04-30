Wake County deputies say thanks to healthcare professionals through ‘laps of love’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County sheriff deputies said thank you to healthcare professionals in Raleigh in a big way.

They wanted to show gratitude for the work they’re doing on the frontlines of this pandemic with a parade around three area hospitals – WakeMed, Duke Raleigh North, and UNC REX Hospital.

They called “Badges and Blue Lights Laps of Love.”

In a parade of Wake County Sheriff’s Office cruisers, dozens of deputies honked their horns and held signs decorated with sweet messages of gratitude

“We know that you’re in the hospital and you’re doing what you do and we’re out here doing what we do and all comes together to keep this county safe,” said Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker.

“It was very emotional they were quite a few people with tears in their eyes because just as much as they appreciate us and what we’re doing we appreciate them as well, “ said Amaris Saint-lot, a registered nurse at Wake Med Hospital.

Deputies also delivered 900 goodie bags for healthcare workers and their families.