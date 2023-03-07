RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County deputies said they have ended a search for a missing 11-year-old girl after she was found Tuesday evening.

Jillian Hines was last seen around 3:55 p.m., according to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

She was last seen near Oneal Road in northwest Raleigh. The area is located off Leesville Road just south of Interstate 540 and just north of Leesville Road High School, Middle School and Elementary School.

Deputies were actively searching the Oneal Road area around 6:30 p.m. before announcing around 7:05 p.m. that Jillian had been found.

“She is safe and was located a few miles from Oneal Road,” officials said in a news release.

No other information was released.