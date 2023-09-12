GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County Sheriff’s Office deputies are seeking information about a fire at a church earlier this month.

Deputies want the public to help them with tips in the investigation into the fire near Garner.

The blaze was reported around noon on Sept. 2 at Ernest Myatt Presbyterian Church and Child Development Center at 4926 Fayetteville Road, according to a Tuesday night news release from the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

“The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the investigation and asking for your help,” the news release.

Deputies said they want to speak with tipsters who “saw anyone in the area or any suspicious activity during this time period.”

Deputies said anyone with information about the should contact Investigator S. Berryman at 919-856-6799.