Wake County deputies suspend recovery operation following possible drowning near Falls Lake

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible drowning near Falls Lake, spokesperson Eric Curry said Wednesday night.

Deputies responded around 6 p.m. to the 12000 block of Old Falls of Neuse Road.

Witnesses saw a group of people swimming and reported that one person went down and didn’t come back up, Curry said.

The sheriff’s office, despite unfavorable conditions caused by nighttime and the weather, deployed a marine team to use sonar to try to locate the person. Other deputies searched the surrounding areas on foot, but all efforts were hampered by the darkness and the weather, Curry said.

Search efforts were halted Wednesday night and will resume Thursday morning.

