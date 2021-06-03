Wake County deputies thank Raleigh officers who helped saved deputy shot while on duty

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County deputies stopped by to thank the Raleigh officer who helped get a deputy to safety after he was shot on Wednesday while serving an eviction notice.

Deputy Roland Waller, who has more than 20 years of experience with the sheriff’s office, was executing the eviction notice around 10:30 a.m. at the River Birch Apartments in Raleigh when he was shot, Sheriff Gerald Baker said.

Waller suffered two gunshot wounds to his “waist area” from an AK-47.

Raleigh police officers from the Northeast District rushed to the scene after the “officer down” call went out.

Thursday morning, Wake County deputies went to the Northeast District’s rollcall to thank the officers who responded to the scene.

This morning, members of @WakeSheriff stopped by @raleighpolice Northeast District during the morning roll call to thank the officers responsible for getting Sgt. R. Waller to safety, after being shot by a subject yesterday, during a civil process call. #OneLEOfamily pic.twitter.com/7sYJ2AWFvz — Wake County Sheriff's Office, Raleigh, N.C. (@WakeSheriff) June 3, 2021

An emotional Baker thanked Raleigh police and EMS for this effots to save Waller following the shooting.

“I can’t say enough about the Raleigh Police Department and their assistance,” Baker said Wednesday. “That’s how it goes when these things happen. We all come together – just different agencies, different jurisdictions – it’s what we do.”

Waller is recovering following multiple surgeries at WakeMed.

The suspect, Eddie Craig, 32, is being held under a $4 million bond and faces a litany of charges.