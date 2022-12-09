GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — One of the brothers accused in the August killing of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd pleaded guilty to a federal firearm charge on Tuesday, according to court documents.

Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo is accused of killing Deputy Ned Byrd on August 11. He was indicted Aug. 18 for felony murder.

According to CBS 17’s sister station FOX 8, Marin-Sotelo was charged with possession of a firearm as an illegal alien in July 2021.

He appeared in federal court in Winston-Salem for the charges in August. According to court documents, Marin-Sotelo pleaded guilty to the charge on Tuesday.

Court documents state he faces a maximum of no more than 15 years in federal prison, a maximum $250,000 fine or both.

Marin-Sotelo also may receive no more than three years of supervised release. It is unknown if Marin-Sotelo will be deported following his sentence.