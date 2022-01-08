Wake County deputy fired after arrest linked to gun incident in Durham, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been fired after an incident earlier this year involving a gun in Durham, officials said Saturday.

Jordan Christopher Maith, 25, of Knightdale, was a deputy with the sheriff’s office when authorities say he pointed a gun during an incident in Durham in mid-April, according to a news release from the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

Maith was charged with assault by pointing a gun, according to arrest records.

Maith was arrested Friday after an investigation by the Wake County Sheriff’s Office Internal Affairs Division, according to arrest records and the news release.

“Upon discovery, Wake County Sheriff Gerald M. Baker opened the inquiry into the incident,” the news release said.

The investigation that Baker began “culminated in Maith’s termination,” the news release said.

No other details were released.