Wake County deputy injured after getting clipped by vehicle in Knightdale

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Wake County Sheriff’s Office deputy is recovering Wednesday morning after an early morning incident on Interstate 87 in Knightdale.
According to authorities, the deputy was clipped by a vehicle around 1:45 a.m. on I-87 near the Smithfield Road exit.
Investigators said a driver on I-87 took off from the scene where the deputy was working and hit the deputy’s arm.
Authorities are looking for the driver. The deputy is expected to be OK.
No further information has been released at this time.
