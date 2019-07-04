Wake County deputy injured after getting T-boned, sheriff’s office says

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – A Wake County deputy was injured Wednesday after she was T-boned by another driver, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Eric Curry.

The collision happened near Weston Parkway and Weston Estates Way in Cary. The deputy was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, Curry said.

Cary police are investigating the accident, which happened around 6 p.m.

The deputy was in an unmarked car, Curry said.

