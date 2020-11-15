Wake County deputy taken to hospital after SUV involved in crash

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake County K-9 officer suffered minor injuries when her sheriff’s office-issued SUV collided with another vehicle Saturday evening, officials say.

The wreck was reported just before 7:30 p.m. at Chelsea Drive at Banks Road, which is located south of Raleigh just east of U.S. 401, according to Wake County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Eric Curry.

The female officer had minor injuries in the crash, which happened just south of Wake Technical Community College. Her K-9 partner was not injured, according to Curry.

According to witnesses, the deputy was traveling behind a white van on Banks Road, toward Fayetteville Road, when the van’s driver made a right turn onto Chelsea Drive, according to a news release from Curry.

The white van then suddenly made a U-turn to get back on Banks Road, colliding with the deputy’s SUV, witnesses said, according to the news release.

The deputy and van driver were taken to WakeMed Cary. The driver of the van suffered minor injuries, Curry said.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck.