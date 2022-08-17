RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s day six into the investigation of who shot Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd continues, and plenty of questions remain including who’s responsible for this crime.

On Wednesday, the area of Battle Bridge road and Auburn Knightdale was blocked off as investigators searched the area where Deputy Byrd was found.

On Tuesday, authorities spent time searching an area near the Neuse River, about a half a mile from where the deputy was killed.

A spokesperson for the Wake County Sheriff’s Office says they are still looking for more information from the public about the case.

Meanwhile CBS 17 uncovered more details about one of the two people arrested in Burke County that may or may not be connected to this case.

Court documents say Alder Alfonso Marin was arrested for possession of a firearm from a case in July 2021 following a Tuesday traffic stop. Court documents say he was in possession of a Mexican ID and admitted to crossing the border illegally.

Investigators have not provided any detailed answers on if the arrest has anything to do with Deputy Byrd’s case.

The sheriff’s office is offering a $100,000 reward for information in this case that may lead to an arrest.