Wake County Detention Center the site of new COVID-19 outbreak, health officials say

RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) – Public health officials say the Wake County Detention Center is working to stop a COVID-19 outbreak in the jail.

The last outbreak occurred in August of last year when 21 inmates tested positive for the virus.

It is unclear whether any of the cases are the new Delta variant strain of COVID-19.

An outbreak is defined as two or more residents or employees who test positive for the virus, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Wake County public health recommends the facility follows NCDHHS guidelines which include:

Making sure staff wear personal protective equipment at all times

Restricting staff from working at different locations

Social distancing

Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces.

More information on Covid-19 in Wake County can be found on their website.