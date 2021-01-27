Wake County detention officer provided contraband to inmates, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake County detention officer is facing felony charges after he provided contraband to inmates, a news release from the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said.

Rodale Pippen was arrested Tuesday night after a two-month investigation, according to the news release.

“Investigators received information that a detention officer was supplying contraband to inmates inside of the facility. Pippen was charged and subsequently terminated,” the news release said.

Pippen’s arrest came during his shift while working at the detention center.

Pippen is charged with a felony count of give/sell phone/electronic device to another-deliver inmate, a felony count of conspiracy to provide a cellular device to an inmate and give/sell/tobacco/vapor product to an inmate.

Late Tuesday night Pippen was being booked into the Wake County Detention Center, the news release said.

His secured bond was set at $27,000.

Deputies said an investigation into the matter was still underway.