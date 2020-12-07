Wake County doctors report more children testing positive for COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Doctors are seeing more children test positive for COVID-19.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recently announced the highest weekly spike in COVID-19 cases in children since the start of the pandemic.

Dr. Karen Chilton, the Chief Medical Officer at WakeMed Children’s says pediatricians are seeing more children test positive for COVID-19. Most have only mild symptoms.

“They may have a stuffy nose; they may feel a little fatigued. We have definitely heard of the children having the loss of taste and smell,” she explained.

Some children have no symptoms at all and COVID-19 complications in children are rare, but parents should watch for anything concerning.

“Certainly if your child has difficulty breathing or you notice any color changing, things like that. Those things should make you go see the pediatrician,” advised Chilton.

Parents are also advised to watch for a few weeks for persistent fever, rash, severe abdominal pain, or other signs of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome In Children, or MIS-C, a rare, but serious condition that can follow COVID exposure.

“Patients can get sick quite quickly and can come in very ill. Fortunately, the patients that we have seen personally at WakeMed with this have all recovered,”said Chilton, adding that WakeMed Children’s saw several cases of the inflammatory syndrome back in the summer.

“We won’t be surprised at all if we see another wave of that after this uptick in acute disease that’s in the community right now,” she said.