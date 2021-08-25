Wake County doctors to address surge of COVID-19 patients, impact on care, ICU availability

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Happening on Wednesday, some of Wake County’s top doctors will discuss the surge of COVID-19 patients and how it’s impacting care for non-COVID patients.

Doctors at WakeMed, Duke and UNC will join Wake County’s chief medical officer at a 10 a.m. meeting where they’ll talk about the strain COVID-19 is putting on local hospitals.

Participants include:

Dr. Timothy Plonk, Emergency Department Medical Director, Duke Raleigh Hospital

Dr. Linda Butler, Chief Medical Officer, UNC REX Healthcare

Dr. Seth Brody, Chief Physician Executive, WakeMed Health & Hospitals

Dr. Micah Krempasky, Chief Medical Officer, WakeMed Behavioral Health

Dr. Jose Cabañas, Chief Medical Officer, Wake County

The doctors say that COVID-19, specifically the delta variant, is putting a strain on hospitals across the community and that goes beyond Wake County.

Right now, ICUs across North Carolina are packed at more than 87 percent – that’s the highest the state’s numbers have been since the start of the pandemic last year.

Health officials say the ICU numbers in the state haven’t been below 80 percent full in three weeks.

Leaders at UNC’s Johnston Health say that out of 150 beds across two hospitals in Johnston County, half of those are COVID cases.

“We’re having to take care of significantly sicker patients in our hospital without the ability to transfer them to university settings because the universities are all full,” said Dr. Rodney McCaskill, Johnston Health’s chief medical officer.

Smaller hospitals in central North Carolina are seeing the biggest issues with capacity and availability to provide care due to the COVID-19 surge. Doctors are now urging people to only visit the ER if they are experiencing immediate medical needs.

Today’s news conference begins at 10 a.m.