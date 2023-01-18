Ronald in his new home (Photo from SPCA of Wake County)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake County dog found his “furever” home after 14 attempted adoptions, according to the SPCA of Wake County.

Last week, the SPCA of Wake County said Ronald’s adoption fell through 14 times due to his size.

“Ronald knows his commands, takes treats super gently, and is 100% sweet,” said the SPCA.

Ronald did not have to wait much longer to find his family.

On Tuesday, the SPCA announced on Facebook that Ronald was adopted. Within the first day of the Facebook post, the SPCA said Ronald reached almost one million people.

Ronald with his human sibling (Photo from Wake County SPCA)

Ronald with one of his owners (SPCA of Wake County)

Ronald with his human sibling (Photo from Wake County SPCA)

Ronald with his furry sibling (Photo from SPCA of Wake County)

“Ronald’s unlucky streak has officially ended,” said the SPCA. “We were overwhelmed by your words of encouragement and generous offers to help him.”

To learn more about the SPCA of Wake County, click here.