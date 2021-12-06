Wake County doubles appointment slots to cope with holiday testing demand

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County anticipates an increase in demand for COVID-19 testing over the coming weeks.

To deal with that demand, they said they would increase appointments by 50 percent. They’ve opened up 1,900 new appointment slots per day bringing the total daily appointments available to 4,900.

The county said adding these slots can helped symptomatic or exposed people more easily get an appointment while at the same time accommodating who want to get tested before a holiday gathering.

In a statement, the county’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. José Cabañas said, “Since we started offering free COVID-19 testing in 2020, Wake County has diligently monitored the data and changed its testing structure and capacity based on need. This is no different. We see increased demand on the horizon, and we’re taking the necessary steps to accommodate it.”

You can sign up for an appointment through the county’s COVID-19 website. Sites are open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Results come within 24 hours or less.

The county said they provide about half the tests in the community. They said the other half come from: