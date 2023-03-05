RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office announced on Sunday that they helped reunite a 14-year-old boy with his family.

On Sunday around 11:30 a.m., a driver stopped after seeing the teenager walking near Poole and Hodge roads in southeast Raleigh. The sheriff’s office said the driver called 911 after the boy was not speaking and appeared to have a cognitive disability.

Deputies immediately responded and the boy was taken to WakeMed Children’s Hospital as a precaution. He appeared to be in good health.

Deputies worked with Wake County Emergency Management to issue a community alert through the county’s ReadyWake system. The alert was issued at 12:15 p.m. to around 50,000 people in the five-mile radius of the boy’s location.

One hour later, the boy was reunited with his family.

“We want to thank the driver who stopped to check on this child for being vigilant and quickly notifying us,” said the sheriff’s office. “We’d like to remind the community, if you see a child who appears to be lost or in danger, don’t hesitate and always call 911 immediately.”

The sheriff’s office continues to investigate the incident.