Wake County educators, students prepare for online-only learning to start school year

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Students, teachers, and principals are preparing for a virtual start to the school year in Wake County.

Raven Heyward has lots of school spirit. The cheerleader and student council member at Enloe High School in Raleigh was looking forward to getting back to class when she learned Wake County would begin the year with online learning.

“At first I was discouraged because I want to go back into that environment with my friends, to be able to see them and learn with them together,” she said, but added that she feels starting online is the, “safest option.”

While safety may be guiding the district’s choices, schools are also working to ensure students will have a quality education, no matter the format.

Even online, students should expect full days.

Enloe High School principal Will Chavis described what a schedule would look like for one of his high school students: “Two to three hours of live instruction and about three-and-a-half or four hours of non-live instructional activities.”

“We’ll be sure to schedule things like lunch and office hours with teachers, so all of those things — the components we typically have face-to-face — we are adapting now to ensure that that happens in a virtual platform as well,” Chavis added.

Expectations will vary by grade level. Paula Trantham, the principal of Abbotts Creek Elementary School explained.

“It’s going to be a balancing between live instruction, making sure we’re meeting the standards, but not keeping children in front of a screen too long,” Trantham said.

Both principals said that students enrolled in their school’s Virtual Academy can expect a similar day to students who are part of Plan B transition, which is what the district is calling its reopening plan.

Students who are not enrolled in Virtual Academy can expect to move into a hybrid of remote and in-person learning when it is practical to do so, and may transition between remote and in-person learning throughout the year based on safety guidance and the decisions made by the school district and the governor.

Students who sign up for Virtual Academy commit to fully online learning for at least a semester.

All students can expect virtual school to go beyond lectures or lessons.

Trantham said the goal is “to make sure we are meeting the social and emotional needs of our children,” adding, “This is such a difficult time for children.”

“Behavioral health services will be available. There is going to be a piece where we are going to ask teachers within their instructional practice to embed some social and emotional learning,” added Chavis. “We have a team here to support families and students that may be disengaged.”

Teachers will need support too, as they adjust to new formats that may change throughout the school year.

“They are now spending some of their summer working to be ready,” said Chavis.

Heyward said she is approaching the new year with optimism, even if school won’t look the same as usual.

“I have faith in my teachers, and I know they genuinely care about their students, so I feel like they are going to do their best to make it as normal as possible,” said Heyward. “This upcoming year it will definitely be challenging, but I don’t think it’s anything that the Eagles can’t take on.”

