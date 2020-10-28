Wake County elementary student tests positive for COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A student at Forest Pines Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19, according to a message on Wednesday from the school’s principal.

The student was last in school on Tuesday. School officials are working with the county health department to identify any close contacts and contact them with further instructions, the note said.

“There is nothing for you to do unless you are contacted by your local health department. If you are contacted by your local health department, please respond immediately and follow their instructions,” the message said.

On Tuesday, three Wake County high schools each confirmed a case of COVID-19 associated with their respective athletic programs.