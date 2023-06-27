GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake County EMS ambulance was involved in a crash in Garner Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported just after 4:15 p.m. at the intersection of Vandora Springs and Foxwood Drive, according to the Garner Police Department.

A patient was being transported in the ambulance, which did not have its lights and sirens activated at the time of the crash, police said.

There were “a few” minor injuries in the wreck, which also involved a Honda minivan.

Photo from Garner Police Dept.

Garner police are investigating the crash to determine who was at fault.