Wake County EMS responds to issues with new dispatch system

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — First responders in Wake County have a new dispatch system. It went into effect in May. A concerned EMT reached out to CBS 17 about issues they said weren’t being addressed.

The last system was 15 years old.

“It’s got some capabilities that we didn’t have before that we desperately needed,” Assistant Chief Jeffrey Hammerstein with Wake County EMS said.

Shift commanders can now see where all ambulances and SUV’s are in real time. The computer constantly updates it.

Hammerstein said it also swaps out ambulances, even if one is already heading to a call, if another is closer.

That EMT said it happens too often and is “getting confusing.”



“As the 911 center receives information from that 911 caller they’re placing that person into a category of medical need… We may know from that information that one call is less of a critical emergency than another,” Hammerstein said.

Hammerstein said the goal is to get EMT’s and paramedics to the more critical or higher acuity call faster.



CBS 17 asked if that means the response time to the lesser acuity call would go up. “It could, in fact, go up for that lesser acuity call without a doubt,” Hammerstein said.

He said when one ambulance is swapped out, another is immediately re-routed to that first call.

A shift commander always monitors things.

The EMT also said the new system falsely reported an ambulance had arrived on scene when they didn’t even know they had a call.



“There’s a geo-fence or a radius around a call scene where as that ambulance arrives it knows that its there and automatically punches it quote un-quote on scene,” Hammerstein said.

He called it an isolated incident and said the shift commander noticed it and made sure the person received help.



CBS 17 asked what Hammerstein would say to the EMT who said the system is flawed.



“The system is very different and is going to take a long time for those operating it to get used to how it works,” he said.

Hammerstein said they’re still evaluating and making changes to the system. It’s similar to what other counties in the state and across the country are doing.

