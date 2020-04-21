Wake County EMS says call volume is down, but concern is up

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Paramedics and EMT’s are among those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CBS 17 spoke with Wake County EMS workers as they were preparing for the possible coronavirus that eventually hit the North Carolina and our country.

Monday, our crews went back now that the cases have reached a pandemic level.

“You just don’t know what you’re going to walk into it now,” Daniel Raynor, a paramedic with Wake County EMS said.

He explained the new reality that is COVID-19.

“Every patient that I come in contact with I wear a surgical mask and then if that patient presents with like an influenza-like illness and they need a higher level of care, we move to N95 (masks), gowns, gloves, eye protection,” Raynor said.

Call takers at 911 centers screen for COVID-19 and that information gets passed on to first responders.

Personal protective equipment or PPE is still an issue.

“The mask was not originally designed to be reused,” said assistant chief Jeff Hammerstein with Wake County EMS.

“If we don’t conserve and reuse then we will run out of those masks and have no adequate protection at all as we deal with this,” he added.

Hammerstein said the county is working to find vendors and fill orders as quickly as possible.

Call volume is down about 40%.

“Whether we transport and what services are provided, depends on the clinical condition of that person,” Hammerstein said, adding that had not changed.

“I take off my uniform and clothes off at work and leave my boots here,” Raynor said.

Raynor is taking steps to protect himself and his family, and that means going into self-quarantine.

“I have not seen my nieces and nephews in probably about two months and I think the closest my mom has gotten to me is from my neighborhood, my neighborhood street,” Raynor explained.

Still he wouldn’t trade it.

“On a day to day basis, it’s very rewarding,” Raynor said.

