RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) –Wake County leaders are in the process of expanding efforts to fight the opioid epidemic.

The county will receive $65 million over the next 18 years through national opioid settlements and nearly $5 million of that was used to jumpstart the county’s opioid settlement fund.

Wake County Commissioner Matt Calabria tells CBS 17 they’ve used some of that money to provide medically assisted treatment in jails and create a post-overdose response team.

Now, commissioners and health leaders are focusing on supportive housing for those who are addicted and helping children who are already abusing opioids.

“That’s going to involve providing training to community leaders, people who interact with children like pastors or school officials,” Calabria said.

The county is also looking for an opioid settlement program manager to make sure the money is getting to the people and places where it’s needed the most.

“It’s important that we have a point person on county staff who can focus on this issue every day,” Calabria said.

County leaders expect to receive another $9 million over the next 6 months to a year as part of the settlement.

To apply for the program manager job, click here.