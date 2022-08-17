RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County school officials say they still need to fill around 400 teacher vacancies.

That number makes up about three percent of its teaching jobs. The school board just approved four percent raises for teachers and principals. Administrators hope that’ll bring in more applicants but they say more needs to be done.

“It’s a good next step but just call on everybody who supports the school system to realize it is just a next step,” said AJ Muttillo, assistant superintendent for Human Resources.

Barton Pond Elementary School teacher Maggie Rabil is getting ready for her new group of first graders who will start class on Aug. 29. CBS 17 asked her about the raises and she said she’s thankful for the bump and plans on investing that money in her students.

“I am very excited. I’m just grateful for all the opportunities that I’m able to use in the funding to help my students become the best version of themselves and to enhance their education,” Rabil said.

The minimum wage for non-certified staff will also be bumped up to $16 an hour. Those pay raises will begin in September.