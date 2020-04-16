Wake County extends stay-at-home order until April 30

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County has extended its stay-at-home proclamation to April 30 – one day beyond the governor’s stay-at-home executive order.
Wake County Board of Commissioners Chairman Greg Ford signed the new proclamation in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
“While we’re making good progress to flatten the COVID-19 curve in our community, we haven’t hit our peak caseload yet, so it’s too early to lift our stay-at-home restrictions,” said Chairman Greg Ford. “However, we understand how challenging this is – particularly for businesses – which is why this extension includes provisions to help the local economy while enabling us to save lives.”
The updated order allows retail businesses across the county to operate if they can offer delivery or curbside pickup.
On April 9, Gov. Roy Cooper signed Executive Order 131 which requires essential businesses to set limits on the number of people in the stores. Wake County’s new proclamation reiterates that requirement.
Faith organizations are able to hold “drive-in services” under the proclamation.
“We know that in challenging times, religious and spiritual support is one way that people find strength and comfort,” said Ford. “While these services are accessible online, we have extended the ability to allow drive-in services if churches and places of worship are able to follow certain social-distancing parameters.”
The full proclamation can be read here.
Wake County reported its first COVID-19-related death on Wednesday – a man in his 80s with underlying health issues.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said as of Wednesday morning, Wake County has 510 coronavirus cases.
COVID-19 timeline
- March 3: NCDHHS announces state’s first COVID-19 case
- March 10: Gov. Roy Cooper declares
Stateof Emergency
- March 11: World Health Organization declares COVID-19 a pandemic
- March 13: President Donald Trump declares a National Emergency
- March 14: Cooper issues Executive Order 117 closing K-12 public schools until at least March 30 and banning gatherings of more than 100 people
- March 16: NCDHHS recommends no mass gatherings for more than 50 people
- March 17: Cooper issues Executive Order 118 limiting operations of restaurants and bars, and broadening unemployment insurance benefits
- March 23: Cooper issues Executive Order 120 which closes public K-12 schools through May 15 and orders businesses such as barbershops and salons to close.
- March 25: North Carolina reports its first coronavirus-related deaths
- March 29: Trump extends social distancing orders through the end of April
- March 31: Cooper signs Executive Order 124 which prohibits utilities from disconnecting people who are unable to pay during the pandemic.
- April 7: Cooper will sign executive orders limiting customers in retailers and offers child care assistance to certain workers
- April 14: Coronavirus-related deaths top 100 in North Carolina
- April 24: Cooper extends stay-at-home order to May 8
- May 5: Cooper announces Phase One of reopening will being May 8