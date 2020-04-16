Wake County extends stay-at-home order until April 30

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County has extended its stay-at-home proclamation to April 30 – one day beyond the governor’s stay-at-home executive order.

Wake County Board of Commissioners Chairman Greg Ford signed the new proclamation in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

“While we’re making good progress to flatten the COVID-19 curve in our community, we haven’t hit our peak caseload yet, so it’s too early to lift our stay-at-home restrictions,” said Chairman Greg Ford. “However, we understand how challenging this is – particularly for businesses – which is why this extension includes provisions to help the local economy while enabling us to save lives.”

The updated order allows retail businesses across the county to operate if they can offer delivery or curbside pickup.

On April 9, Gov. Roy Cooper signed Executive Order 131 which requires essential businesses to set limits on the number of people in the stores. Wake County’s new proclamation reiterates that requirement.

Faith organizations are able to hold “drive-in services” under the proclamation.

“We know that in challenging times, religious and spiritual support is one way that people find strength and comfort,” said Ford. “While these services are accessible online, we have extended the ability to allow drive-in services if churches and places of worship are able to follow certain social-distancing parameters.”

The full proclamation can be read here.

Wake County reported its first COVID-19-related death on Wednesday – a man in his 80s with underlying health issues.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said as of Wednesday morning, Wake County has 510 coronavirus cases.