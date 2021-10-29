Wake County families kick off Halloween celebrations with COVID-19 safety in mind

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) – It is the time of year where you see a little bit of everything.

All types of costumes were on display Friday evening in Wendell.

“We normally do a Bailey kids Halloween every year. So, we invite their classmates. We haven’t had it in two years because of COVID,” said LaCole Bailey.

Bailey dressed up with her family to attend the town’s Halloween treat trail event. Dozens of families lined up to grab candy and meet vendors.

“We are wearing the masks always [and have] hand sanitizer,” said Josh Partin.

Many, like Partin and his family, had safety in mind.

“We keep our masks on. We try and stay clean — wash our hands, change our clothes before we get on the beds or sit on the couches and stuff,” said Brandi Lester, who also attended the event with her family.

In Raleigh, families stopped by the Historic Oakwood neighborhood to check out the spooky decorations.

Friday night was just the start of the Halloween weekend for Susanna Birdsong’s family.

“We are planning to trick or treat this year. There is a lot of pent-up excitement around that,” she said.

Birdsong said the plan is to stay outside and mask up so the kids don’t have to miss out for another year.

“They are only this age for a fleeting moment. So, we are doing to do it this year,” she said.

The CDC said being outdoors is less dangerous and offered other tips for COVID-19 safety.