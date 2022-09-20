RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Even though no new schools are opening in Wake County next year, some students will be assigned to different schools for the 2023-24 school year. Tuesday, the school board got a look at the first draft of the enrollment plan.

Eight-year-old Alexandros loves his school.

“The teacher loves me,” he said. “And I love the teacher.”

He was disappointed to learn the first draft of the Wake County school district’s enrollment plan moves his base school.

“The recommendation is being made to ease overcrowding at Dillard and better utilize the available capacity at Adams Elementary,” Susan Pullium, the Wake County Public School System Senior Director of Student Assignment, told the school board.

That’s just one of more than two dozen changes proposed for the 2023-24 school year.

The district staff says moving students out of some schools and into others will ease overcrowding at some schools and could help make bus routes more efficient.

Still, many parents and students don’t want to leave a school where they’re comfortable.

“I want to stay in Dillard Drive because Dillard Drive is cool,” Alexandros said.

His neighbor, Soledad Ramirez, said consistency is important. Her children also love their school.

Although Dillard Drive and Adams Elementary are both the same distance from her home, she doesn’t want to change schools.

“Everything is familiar,” she said.

She’s grateful that for this reassignment, the proposed stability rules will allow any students affected to stay at their current schools if they request a stability transfer and provide their own transportation.

Ramirez said her children and all of the kids on her street take the bus right now, but if it’s the only way to keep her child in the school he loves, she’ll figure out a way to get him there.

This is only the first draft of the plan. The school board is expected to vote on a final plan on Nov.15th.

For a closer look at the first draft, click here.

To find out if your address is affected, head to this website.