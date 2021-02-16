Wake County family searching for ‘guardian angel’ who alerted them their house was on fire

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) – A Wake County family is searching for the person they say helped save their lives.

It happened after their house caught fire in Fuquay-Varina.

It started as a normal Saturday afternoon for the Jenkins.

“We were in the house, me and my husband and the animals were inside, doing our normal weekly cleaning,” said Lora Jenkins.

When suddenly, someone started knocking on their door.

“It was a woman yelling our house was on fire,” said Jenkins.

Jenkins said she grabbed her dog and a fire extinguisher.

Their electrical box had caught fire.

Her husband started to put it out while the fire department headed over.

She said the woman who alerted them stayed to make sure she was OK.

“Not many people would do that,” said Jenkins. “In today’s day and age, it’s nice to have somebody who cares enough, and there were other people who stopped to help too, all walks of life. They didn’t know us. They didn’t have to help.”

It turns out a neutral wire was loose and touching a cable wire, which caused it to go up in flames.

Her neighbors said they’d been smelling smoke for about a week but didn’t know where it was coming from.

“God forbid it happened in the middle of the night when we were sleeping,” said Jenkins.

She said all she caught of the good Samaritan was her first name – Tiffany.

Jenkins said she drove a white SUV.

“To me, she’s my guardian angel and I’d love to find her.”

It was about 1:30 Saturday afternoon on Coley Farm Road. She’s hoping to track Tiffany down to properly thank her.

“I would love to find her because she didn’t just save mine and my husband’s life and our home, which has so many memories, but the lives of my dog and seven rescue cats,” said Jenkins.

After a tough year, she said it’s nice to see kindness still exists.

“It makes me feel good about the human race. It gives me hope. That’s the only way I know how to put it,” said Jenkins.

If you think you know Tiffany, please reach out to bchapman@cbs17.com or CBS 17 We’d love to put you in touch.