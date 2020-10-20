Wake County fire tanker truck crashes while responding to house fire

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Northern Wake Fire Department water tanker truck overturned while working as part of a response to a house fire near Umstead State Park Monday night.

The crash, in which injuries were reported, happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 6100 block of Ebenezer Church Road. Two firefighters in the wreck were taken to nearby hospital as a precaution, according to authorities.

The tanker from station three was part of several crews responding to an earlier house fire about a mile away from the crash scene at 4408 Dewees Ct.

The house fire broke out around 9:10 p.m. on Dewees Court, which is just off Ebenezer Church Road about a mile north of Duraleigh Road.

Part of Ebenezer Church Road is closed near where the crash happened, according to traffic data. There are traffic delays along Ebenezer Church Road near Dewees Court.

