Wake County firearms instructor hospitalized after shooting himself in the leg, deputies say

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake County firearms instructor is expected to be OK after accidentally shooting himself in the leg while holstering his weapon, the sheriff’s office said.

Wake County deputies say the incident occurred at the Wake County Firearms Training Center located on Old Holly Spring-Apex Road, west of Holly Springs, shortly after 3 p.m.

Deputies say the unidentified instructor shot himself in the leg while holstering his gun back into his holster.

The victim was taken to WakeMed Hospital in Cary and was being treated with non-life-threatening injuries.

No charges will be filed in the matter.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now



