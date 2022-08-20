RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The number of children entering the foster care system is rising and more parents are needed.

Wake County Child Welfare is searching for more families to help them take care of a growing number of children in the foster care system.

Right now, there are 432 kids and teens in the Wake County foster care system. But there are only 97 families signed up to take care of them.

“There’s a huge need in the community. There are not enough foster parents for the foster kids in the system, and we felt we could be part of that solution,” said Krystal.

Krystal and her husband, Adam, became a solution.

They didn’t want to share their last names, as they have been foster parents for four years and need to protect the privacy of their foster kids.

“We’ve had our last placement for three years,” said Adam. “It’s two girls who are part of a larger sibling group, and we’re actually in the process of adopting them.”

Their story was one of many at Pullen Park Saturday morning.

It was an event filled with foster families, supporting each other, and inspiring others to take on a mission that’s been made more difficult with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Parents are struggling with mental health or substance abuse challenges, which results in safety issues with the home, and children end up coming into our custody,” said Sheila Donaldson, co-interim director for Wake County Child Welfare.



Donaldson told CBS 17 as the number of children and teens in the foster system grows, the number of foster homes available has dropped.

Their biggest challenge right now is housing older kids.

“There’s always a deficit for homes for older kids,” explained Donaldson. “Teenagers need help too. They need that nurture-ness and support as we launch them into adulthood.”

It’s not an easy to decision for a family to make, but parents told CBS 17 it’s been worth it.

“It’s hard. It’s difficult. It’s weird to have other kids and whatever in your household,” said Adam. “But what you get out of giving to these children, and to these families, gets repaid tenfold to you.”

Because there is such a large gap between the number of children in the foster care system, and the number of foster families, officials sometimes must look at other placement options, including outside of Wake County.