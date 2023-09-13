RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County Public Schools are welcoming new teachers this year, many who grew up and went to the same schools they’re now teaching at.

“I did always want to be a teacher since I was really young,” Micayla Bell said. She’s a 4th grade teacher at Hunter Magnet Elementary School in Raleigh.

She’s also one of dozens of teachers Wake County Public Schools Systems has hired through their Future Teachers Program, a program where high school seniors in the county can apply to become teachers after college.

The students are given resources and support to help them through their own education and then given job placements in the county. District officials said with vacancy rates still high, the program helps them fill positions across schools with teachers who walked the same halls as students themselves.

“We are really excited to welcome back people that are already committed to being in Wake County, they’re from here, their families are here, their siblings, their friends,” Sherri Morris, with the program, said.

Bell herself is no stranger herself to Hunter Magnet Elementary.

“It was so surreal, walking these halls as an adult, like as a teacher, when I used to be a student here, and I vividly remember being a student here,” she said. “Some of my same teachers are here, I’m on a team with a teacher that was my home room teacher.”