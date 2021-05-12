Wake County gas station bans gas cans to stretch its limited amount of fuel

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) – A gas station in Zebulon is trying to stretch the limited amount of gas it has available.

Early on in the pipeline crisis, the owners of the Resco Mart gas station recognized there might be hoarding, so on Monday, they posted signs on gas pumps prohibiting the filling of any gas cans.

Even with that, the station has seen a huge boost in panic buying.

Manager Kim Morales said they sold 12,486 gallons on Tuesday when they normally sell between 4,000 and 5,000 gallons a day.

It’s like that all across the state.

Patrick De Haan, the senior petroleum analyst at GasBuddy, told CBS 17 demand in North Carolina was up 40 percent above normal due to what he said is panic buying.

“People are being greedy and everything,” said Red Star customer Ray Baker. “If I could only get five or 10 gallons it would be fine for me as long as I get enough to get home.”

Many of those filling up at the station said they needed it.

Tammy Ethridge said her tank was empty.

“I just gassed up yesterday, “ she said.

“I’m at a quarter of a tank now, said customer Ray Baker.

Not everybody confined themselves to just filling up their gas tanks.

CBS 17 crews saw several people disregarding the signs and filling up multiple gas cans.

One claimed to be an essential worker who was on call 24/7.

Another claimed not to have seen the signs on each pump.

“I just wasn’t paying attention to that, I needed gas and I didn’t want to walk home,” said Tom Peters.

Asked why he filled up two gas can, he said, “For my vehicle at home.

The owners of Red Star Oil also provide gasoline to a number of municipalities in the area.

Ashley Nichols said tanker trucks have to wait in line for their loads at the Colonial Pipeline’s fuel depot in Greensboro because demand is so high right now, further adding to logistical delays.