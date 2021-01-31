Wake County getting 3,900 COVID-19 vaccine doses for each of the next 3 weeks

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County is preparing to administer 3,900 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as Tuesday and it will continue receiving that number of doses from the state for the next three weeks.

The Wake County Public Health Department is getting more first-round doses during the next three weeks than any other provider in the state.

“We believe that they believe that our plan which has been very deliberate and comprehensive is one that is working to save lives,” said Stacy Beard, a spokeswoman for Wake County.

The new increased allocation from North Carolina means nearly 12,000 more people will have their first vaccine shot in the next three weeks.

As COVID-19 numbers continue to rise, Beard says the extra doses couldn’t have come at a better time.

“We have more than 80,000 people on our waiting list, that’s 80,000 people that want vaccine,” said Beard.

This batch will go for first doses with officials prioritizing people 75 and older and those in hardest hit zip codes.

Beard says while it’s a lot more vaccine, they’re confident they can administer it in a timely manner.

“We have it in our policy that we do not wanna waste any doses at Wake public health and we know that the state wants all agencies that are getting vaccine to use them within seven days. We will not waste any,” said Beard.

If you’d like to make a vaccine appointment call the 24 hour hotline at 919-250-1515 or go to WakeGov.com/vaccine