RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake County golf cart business owner pled guilty to embezzling state funds and will serve a minimum of over one year in prison, according to the North Carolina Department of Revenue.

Byron Todd Unger, 57, of New Hill, pleaded guilty on Monday to three counts of embezzlement of state property.

Information in court showed that Unger, a managing member of “The Golf Cart Guys, LLC”, aided and abetted the business to embezzle, misapply and convert to its own use of about $71,758.11 in North Carolina Sales Tax from January 1, 2017 through April 30, 2019.

During that period of time, Unger was responsible for collecting, holding in trust and remitting North Carolina and Wake County Sales Tax to the North Carolina Department of Revenue.

Superior Court judge Vince Rozier sentenced Unger to a 19-month minimum, 32-month maximum prison term. The sentence was suspended and as a condition of Unger’s probation, he was ordered to serve two days in the custody of the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Department of Revenue, Unger was placed on house arrest with electronic monitoring for 60 days, ordered to perform 100 hours of community service and was placed on supervised probation for 24 months.

Unger also paid $71,748.11 in restitution before his guilty plea.

The charges against Unger resulted from an investigation by special agents with the Department’s Criminal Investigations Division in Raleigh. The case was prosecuted by the Special Prosecutions attorneys in the office of the Attorney General.