Wake County good Samaritan who had SUV stolen with daughter inside forgives suspect

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are looking for the man they say stole an SUV with a girl still inside. Her mother had stopped to help Toney Bridges, 47, and a second man after they were in a serious accident.

“It’s like a scene out of a movie,” said Tasha Dillard, the good Samaritan and mother.

Dillard is still trying to wrap her mind around what happened Wednesday night.

“I would (have) never thought that me being a good Samaritan would turn me being the victim,” Dillard said.

She was headed home on Interstate 87 with her 12-year-old daughter when she saw a truck overturn on the other side of the road.

It happened around 10:50 p.m. by New Hope Road Wednesday. She called 911, turned around, and said she wanted to make sure everyone involved was okay.

The passenger had made it out.

“He was like, ‘Help him, help him,'” Dillard recalled. “And we was like, ‘Who is him?’ And there was somebody stuck in the truck.”

Another couple had also stopped.

Dillard said they were at the truck trying to help when Bridges jumped into her SUV.

“I saw my car door open. I take off running to my car and I grabbed the door handle, but the door was locked,” Dillard said. “He locked the door already. And I’m shaking the door, and I’m like, ‘My daughter is in the car. My daughter’s in the car.’ And he was straight forward and took off.”

The other pair of good Samaritans followed him, keeping a 911 operator informed on where he was headed. Police soon arrived.

Dillard said her mother was able to call her daughter.

“The guy was pretty much saying I’m not here to hurt you I just wanted to get away,” Dillard added.

She said her daughter asked to be dropped off at the Walmart in Knightdale.

Police confirmed Bridges abandoned the car around the corner from the Walmart and took off.

Dillard is grateful to those other good Samaritans. She said she forgives Bridges.

Police said Bridges will be charged with kidnapping and larceny of a motor vehicle.

