RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – More paramedics and EMTs are coming to Wake County — and it was evident by its academy graduating 39 on Thursday night.

Wake EMS Director Chris Colangelo said the 40 total graduates is a large class for the March ceremony. Meanwhile, the academy that graduated in November was the largest ever.

He said the academies help fill vacancies.

According to Colangelo, last fall, Wake EMS had 70 vacancies, and after this academy, it’s down to 24 paramedic vacancies and is overhired for EMTs.

“It’s because of hirings like this where we’re able to get 40 staff members,” Colangelo said. “Again, not all paramedics, but we’ve significantly reduced what our vacancy number was from last year to this year.”

Colangelo said filling the vacancies helps bring down response times.

“It definitely helps [response times] in the sense that we have more trucks on the road, right, anytime our numbers are higher from a staffing standpoint that increases the number of trucks that we have on the road, which does help reduce response times,” he said.

In March of 2022, Wake EMS raised its starting pay for an EMT from $17.33 to $20 per hour, the starting pay for paramedics went from $21.66 to $28.13 per hour.

Ricardo Avila said the raise was the push he needed to switch from being a firefighter in Johnston County.

“It has always been like kind of a calling for me,” Avila said. “Ever since high school, I did health science classes and wanted to come out here and do it.”

Not all graduates are now in the field.

Chris Muniz was a paramedic in New Mexico. He thought about quitting during COVID-19.

“This is a job that I’m really passionate about, that I really love, and I figured I should stick with it,” Muniz said.

Now he’s starting a new journey in Wake County.

“I think it’s great that we’re able to sit there and help out so many different types of individuals and my favorite thing about it is no shift is the same,” Muniz said.

He also said Wake EMS’ retirement benefits are a big reason he moved across the country.