RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Friday, a Wake County grand jury indicted a murder suspect in the dismemberment of human remains in 2020.

On April 25, 2020, a trooper with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol pulled over a vehicle for speeding in Edgecombe County. Troopers learned the suspect, Lance Darnell Gordon, was driving a vehicle owned by Angela Mac Lee, 47, of Holly Springs.

Police could not find Lee, and began an investigation. Detectives obtained a search warrant for her car, which was in Edgecombe County and her remains were found in the trunk.

Gordon was arrested and charged with murder and felony larceny of a motor vehicle.

More than three years later, 12 members of a grand jury returned a true bill of indictment against Gordon for conceal/failure to report death. The indictment states Gordon concealed Lee’s death “by dismembering her human remains knowing that [she] did not die of natural causes.”

Gordon will appear in court on Nov. 6.

Court documents indicated Gordon’s murder trial will begin on Jan. 15.