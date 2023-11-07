RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake County grand jury indicted State Auditor Beth Wood on Tuesday for using a state-owned vehicle for private use, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said.

This follows an eight-month investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation. The charge is a misdemeanor.

The indictment states that between Jan. 1, 2021 and Dec. 31, 2021, and between Jan. 1, 2022, and Dec. 31, 2022, Wood “did use an assigned state-owned motor vehicle belonging to the State of North Carolina for private purposes, including but not limited to, traveling back and forth to regularly scheduled hair appointments and dental appointments out of town, traveling to shopping centers and spa locations where she was not engaged in business in her official capacity.”

Wood’s first court date will be Dec. 4. This is an ongoing investigation, Freeman said.

Wood, a Democrat, pleaded guilty to a Class 2 misdemeanor in March for a hit-and-run in December 2022 in downtown Raleigh.