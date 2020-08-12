Wake County group seeking volunteers to help distribute laptops to students

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A non-profit group in Wake County is in need of volunteers to help distribute devices to students across the county.

Activate Good is asking for help in handing out thousands of laptops to students and families preparing for virtual learning.

The group is asking for volunteers to work three-to-four hour shifts starting Aug. 17.

